Miami Beach City Commission mulls changes to ease traffic gridlock as spring break season looms

Traffic on Miami Beach. (CBS4)

MIAMI BEACH - The traffic gridlock that develops during the spring season has Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and other city commissioners advocating for changes.

With spring break on the horizon, areas known for traffic bottlenecks -- like Collins Avenue to the Mcarthur Causeway going west and 41st Street -- were top of mind during Wednesday's commission meeting.

Commissioners Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Alex Fernandez were vocal about the need for traffic light synchronization and improvements to aid overall traffic flow.

"I've seen it where it's literally green for three seconds," Gonzalez said. "And then it turns red again and everybody's honking and everybody's angry."

"How are we going to get the state of Florida to expedite the improvement of traffic flow?" Fernandez said. "We need extra turning lanes on Collins Avenue. We need to fix the issue of 41st Street."

Some at the meeting suggested adding traffic control officers to improve traffic flow.

However, more logistics and potential legal challenges halted any official changes to ease traffic.

Mayor Gelber did say that he believes the city's trolley system would help alleviate traffic concerns.

He said the best thing residents can do is have a plan before they head out the door, knowing when and where they need to be.

"We're just a barrier island," Gelber aid. "And when millions of people come here to visit, it creates real problems."

Another hot topic during the meeting was the sale of alcoholic beverage in the area south of 5th Street. Some wanted sales to end at 2 am.

Despite lengthy debate about the topic, the motion ultimately failed.

