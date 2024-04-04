Miami Beach Assistant City Manager Rickelle Williams named interim city manager

MIAMI - The Miami Beach commission has appointed a new interim city manager.

Assistant City Manager Rickelle Williams will take over the role while the city launches a national search to find a permanent replacement.

Williams will take over for Alina Hudak who resigned last week. Hudak became the first woman to serve in the city's top administrative job when she was appointed three years ago after serving as an assistant city manager and holding senior leadership positions in Miami-Dade County government for more than three decades.

"I want to thank the Miami Beach City Commission for the recognition and the trust they placed in me, and I particularly want to thank City Manager Hudak for being a great leader and role model," said Williams in a statement.

Williams was promoted to Assistant City Manager in 2022 after joining the administration two years earlier as Director of Economic Development.

Before joining the city, she also served as executive director at the Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and as the economic development manager with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust.