Miami Beach approves new plan to deal with homeless

MIAMI BEACH - By a vote of 4 to 3, Miami Beach City Commissioners approved a new plan to deal with the homeless.

It calls for the people who are homeless in Miami Beach to accept help to get off the street or face arrest.

"Before anyone is arrested, they are being offered, 'Will you accept shelter?' Commissioner Steven Meiner said. "And if they say no?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "They could be arrested," Meiner responded.

"Could be or would be?" Scouten asked. "It's always up to the discretion of the officer, but the legislation gives the officer the ability to make the arrest," Meiner said.

It would amend the city's 'anti-camping ban,' modeling it after an Orlando ordinance that already passed court muster. Supporters say it gives options.

"We buy beds in homeless shelters in Miami-Dade County and we offer everybody a bed and offer services to everyone. We'll even buy yuo a bus ticket if you want to go home," Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said.

Mayor Dan Gelber is a supporter.

"We can not have encampments in the city. We can not be like you see in San Francisco where it's just a city of homeless. If you're going to attack this issue, you've got to provide housing for people and shelter and we're prepared to do that," Mayor Gelber said.

"Today we stand in opposition to this proposed ordinance because essentially it penalizes people for the very act of survival," said one opponent in a public hearing.

Advocates for the homeless say the law criminalizes those who do not have a place to live.

"Punishing people experiencing homelessness for engaging in life-sustaining activities violates multiple internationally recognized human rights," said Julianna Green.

Opponents say many times, laws like this simply don't work.

"This is about housing. There's not enough affordable housing. There's not enough affordable mental care. There's not enough access to certain resources that these people need," Jonathon Gartrelle said.

The law will not go into effect until after a second reading. That's expected to happen on October 18th.