Miami armed carjacking ends in arrests in Lauderdale Lakes

MIAMI - An armed carjacking in Miami led to a police pursuit and the arrest of several teens in Lauderhill.

According to police, it began when two of the teens, who were armed, carjacked a driver outside of a gym at 301 NW 54th Avenue and stole a white Lexus. The driver was not hurt

Miami police said officers "responded in emergency mode" and spotted the vehicle. They followed the stolen car across the county line. Broward sheriff's deputies were alerted to the situation and joined in.

They eventually caught up with it at a McDonald's restaurant at 4398 N State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Several in the car tried to run but they didn't get far.

The sheriff's office said "four juvenile subjects" were taken into custody, two were armed at the time of the arrest.