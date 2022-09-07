Miami announces continued effort to reduce homelessness

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless.

The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness.

"I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez.

A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami.

The grant will be used to help fund work development courses that will be offered at a newly built "Social Enterprise Academy," located across the street from Chapman Partnership's assistance center, along N. 15th street and N. Miami Avenue.

"Our clients will earn certificates in cyber security and gain digital tech skills that really open up career skills that can get them to a livable wage," said Peter Pruitt, CEO Chapman Partnership.

"A cyber hub initiative which is going to be teaching the members of our community who are a state of homelessness skills to be able to work," said Suarez.

The funds for the city's plan to curb chronic homelessness came from a pandemic relief fund distributed by the American Rescue Plan.

Last week the city provided $200,000 to Lotus House for job training.