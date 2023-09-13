Mexico: Remains alleged non-human put on display

MEXICO -- The remains of alleged "non-human" beings were presented on Tuesday (September 12) at Mexico's first public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), also known as UFOs.

The two stuffed bodies recovered 2017 in Peru were 700 and 1,800 years old, with only three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.

Mexican journalist and researcher on the topic Jaime Maussan said it was a clear demonstration that the presented bodies were non-human specimens. Researchers could prove that the DNA of the two mummies did not belong to human beings.

The hearing aimed to rule on the phenomenon in the Aerial Space Protection Law, which would turn Mexico into the first country in the world to acknowledge the presence of aliens on the planet, local media reported.