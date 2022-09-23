Mexican actor Pablo Lyle's manslaughter trial set to get underway after several delays

MIAMI - Open statements are set for Friday in the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle who is charged with manslaughter.

In March 2019, Lyle was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

At a stoplight, Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and approaching Hernandez. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running toward Hernandez and punching him.

The blow knocked Hernandez unconscious and he later died from his injuries.

In court this week, Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez denied motions from Lyle's attorney to suppress evidence. One of those was statements he made to Miami police which Lyle's attorney argues was not in their jurisdiction to do so.

"I believe the officers were acting properly under the mutual aid agreement. The lead officer was within his authority to continue to take a statement and transport your client back to the police station and take a statement," she said.

Lyle claims he acted in self-defense.

The trial has been delayed several times over the past few years.

Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela "Mi Adorable Maldición," or "My Adorable Curse." He also stars in a Netflix drama called "Yankee."