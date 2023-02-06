Metrorail increases train service frequency, returning to pre-pandemic levels

MIAMI -- Metrorail is increasing the frequency of its train service during its peak operating hours during weekdays, returning to pre-pandemic service levels.

Green and Orange line trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours between Dadeland South and Earlington Heights, amounting to a combined frequency of every five minutes.

Off peak service will be every 15 minutes.

After 8 p.m., Green and Orange line trains will depart together for service every 30 minutes. One track will be closed to safely perform track maintenance and repairs during that time.

On the weekend, Green line trains between Palmetto and Dadeland South will run every 30 minutes.

Orange line trains will be only airport shuttles operating just between Earlignton Heights and Miami International Airport every 15 minutes.

