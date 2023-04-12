Watch CBS News
Metro, coastal areas of Miami-Dade, Broward under Flood Watch

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Flood Watch for metro Miami-Dade, Broward through 8 p.m.
Flood Watch for metro Miami-Dade, Broward through 8 p.m. 02:46

MIAMI - A Flood Watch is in effect for the metro and coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward through 8 p.m. due to widespread heavy rain.

Periods of heavy rain are expected Wednesday ahead of an approaching warm front. Two to five inches of rain is in the forecast, some areas could see six inches or more.

rain-amounts.png
Soggy Wednesday NEXT Weather

Miami-Dade could see three to five inches of rain from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Broward could see two to four inches of rain from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Florida Keys could get an additional three inches of rain through 9 a.m.

This amount of rain combined with the saturated ground from the rainfall since Monday may result in flooding conditions, especially for poor drainage locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should it develop.

Drivers should avoid going through flooded roads. Remember, turn around, don't drown. 

