Miami Police: Men caught on video burglarizing home

MIAMI - Miami Police are appealing for the public's help in finding some bold burglars who break into a home in the middle of the day, ransack it, and then are captured on camera leaving with a safe.

Miami Police spokesman, officer Mike Vega tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it happened on January 23rd in the Flagami neighborhood near N.W. 51st Ave. and 2nd Terrace.

"It's brazen," said Vega.

"Not only did they break into a house, but to do this in the middle of the day. The safe had a thousand dollars in cash in it and paperwork. We don't know if they were targeted. It's just an opportunity that came along but we are looking at these guys and we need to identify them and find out of they have done this before."

"We need to get these two individuals off the street and not have this happen to anyone else," Vega said.

"We know that at 10:30 in the morning, we know the brother goes to work and he forgets to turn on an alarm and when a female victim returns from work, she notices a screen on the floor and the front door unlocked. Not only was the home ransacked but the safe was taken. They were captured by a camera on the outside and two on the inside."

Vega said an hour after the brother of one of the victims goes to work, the criminals show up at the home at 11:28 a.m.

"They knocked on the door and waited and then you see one of them removing the screen and reaching over and grabbing the door handle and opening up the door and coming in," Vega said.

"This is something we have seen in the past where they use the technique of knocking on the door and seeing if someone is home and if they are not, they commit a burglary. If someone is home, they ask a dumb question like is the correct address and ask if someone they know lives there," he said.

Vega said one suspect is 35 to 40 years old and stands 5'8" to 5'10" tall and about 230 to 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shots, a black Adidas hat, and a black facial mask, black gloves, and was wearing a Cuban link chain.

The second suspect is 30 to 35 years old, stands 5'8" to 5'10" tall, about 220 pounds, and was wearing a black "just bring it" t-shirt with a bull design on the back, slim blue jeans, a dark hat, black shoes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information that can help should call the Miami Police Burglary unit at (305) 603-6030 and those who wish to remain anonymous should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).