Men accused of stealing nearly a million dollars worth of McArthur Dairy milk

MIAMI - Six men were "moo-ved" to jail after they were arrested and charged with stealing nearly a million dollars worth of milk.

According to police, Osleivy Rodriguez, 35, worked as a dispatcher for Island Dairy Distributors, and Eduardo Alvarez, 55; Yohanny Padron, 38; and Maikel Rodriguez, 46, worked as drivers.

It was Rodriguez's job to order a specific amount of McArthur Dairy milk cartons for the drivers daily. However, reportedly ordered extra cartons for Alvarez, Padron, and Rodriguez's delivery routes.

Milk theft caught on camera Miami-Dade Police

According to a witness, Alvarez and Rodriguez would deviate from their routes and meet with 50-year-old Ihosvany Lopez. The additional milk cartons would be loaded in his truck and then Alvarez and Rodriguez would continue on their routes, according to the arrest report.

Padron is accused of doing the same. According to the GPS on his delivery truck, it happened on multiple occasions, according to police.

After he was taken into custody, Padron reportedly confessed to stealing the extra cartons of milk during questioning. He said he sold each carton for $10 and made 1/3 from the proceeds and he split the money with Rodriguez, according to the arrest report.

The sixth man identified in the scam is 56-year-old Jose Fallayera.

According to police, at one point Island Dairy became suspicious after discovering irregularities and identified the men they thought were responsible. They conducted an investigation and then turned their findings over to the Miami-Dade police. Within hours of the initial report, police investigators were able to capture the transfer of stolen dairy products on video.

All six men were then taken into custody. They've been charged with grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Since October 2021, the men are accused of stealing more than $925,000 worth of MacArthur Dairy milk and $350,000 worth of crates.