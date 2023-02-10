Memorial marks spot where Pembroke Pines officer was fatally injured in crash

MIAMI - The Pembroke Pines police department is mourning the loss of one of their own and remembering a true veteran of the force following a tragedy on duty.

Friday morning, a memorial marked the spot where motorcycle Officer Charles Herring was fatally injured Thursday on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.

This photo of Officer Charles Herring was killed Thursday during a traffic accident. Lighthouse Point PBA

The 54-year-old was on his routine patrol when he was hit by a palm frond with caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash. Herring was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It just seems like an unfortunate tragedy," said Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno. "Charles touched pretty much everyone in this agency and so many people in this community. We lost a hero."

Officials said Herring had been with Pembroke Pines for 22 years and was the father of four children. He is the first officer to die in the line of duty at the department.