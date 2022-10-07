Memorial Healthcare nurse thinks his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people

Memorial Healthcare nurse thinks his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people

Memorial Healthcare nurse thinks his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people



MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people.

A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years.

"My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro.

Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began.

"I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me"

That didn't stop him.

After many years of being a medical technician and making the move to Florida, his opportunity to become a nurse came after working and going to school full time.

He started as an ICU Trauma Nurse at Memorial Regional Hospital. He's now an Adminstrative Officer at Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Aneyro said his heritage fuels his desire to help people.

"We have a lot of patients that speak Spanish and I think its so important because some don't speak a word of English," said Aneyro. "It's all about family, it's all about togetherness, it's all about helping each other any way we can, family is always number one."