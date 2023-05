Memorial Day: Here's what's open, closed

Please enter valid email address to continue

US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Run on a Sunday schedule

Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities

Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: No classes

Aldi: Open/ Hours may vary based on location.

Publix: Open / Hours may vary based on location.

MIAMI - Monday is Memorial Day. Here's what's open and closed throughout South Florida.

