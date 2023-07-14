Mega Millions $560 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night

TALLAHASSEE - Feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $560 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire over the weekend, there's always the Powerball drawing on Saturday with an estimated jackpot will be $875 million. If someone hits it big, they can opt to take their winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $441.9 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.



CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

