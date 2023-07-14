Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions $560 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Mega Millions $560 million jackpot up for grabs
Mega Millions $560 million jackpot up for grabs 00:43

TALLAHASSEE - Feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $560 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire over the weekend, there's always the Powerball drawing on Saturday with an estimated jackpot will be $875 million. If someone hits it big, they can opt to take their winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $441.9 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.


CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.