Mega Millions jackpot of nearly a billion dollars up for grabs in Friday drawing

Mega Millions jackpot of nearly a billion dollars up for grabs Friday night

Mega Millions jackpot of nearly a billion dollars up for grabs Friday night

Mega Millions jackpot of nearly a billion dollars up for grabs Friday night

MIAMI - Feeling lucky?

The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $977 million. That's the sixth largest prize in the game's history.

If there is a winner, they could take home a one-time lump sum of $421.4 million.

However, the odds of winning the jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

There's also another huge jackpot out there.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $750 million for Saturday's drawing. It has a cash value of $357.3 million after taxes.

It's not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million.

There has not been a Powerball grand prize winner since New Year's Day.

Powerball is drawn three times weekly, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 a piece.

You can watch the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station