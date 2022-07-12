Mega Millions jackpot increases to $440 Million for Tuesday night's drawing

MIAMI - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a massive $440 million after nobody won the top prize on Friday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled 24 times since the April 19, 2022 drawing,

If there's a winner, they can choose to get the jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $247.8 million before taxes.

If won, it would be the eleventh largest jackpot in the history of the game!

Mega Millions' jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.