Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $560 million for Tuesday drawing

MIAMI - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $560 million for Tuesday's drawing.

The jackpot has been rolling since a single ticket in New Jersey won a $1.128 billion prize on March 26; that was the first Mega Millions jackpot win of 2024.

In the 19 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won, there have been almost 13.3 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize tiers. These include 32 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more won in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, according to the Mega Millions website.

If there is a sole winner, they will have a choice between an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments, or a one time lump sum payment. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $258.4 million before taxes.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.



