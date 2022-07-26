Mega Millions has whopping $810 million jackpot for Tuesday drawing

TALLAHASSEE - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is a whopping $810 million.

It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot prize.

But know that the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

Also, competition will be fierce as tickets are also being sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery officials say jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of around $470 million. The winner, if there is one, must claim the prize within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.