Medley shooting, stabbing under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Police are investigating the shooting and stabbing of two victims Tuesday afternoon in Medley.

It happened in the area of NW 87th Avenue and NW 93rd Street. 

Authorities said one patient had been transported by air rescue to a trauma center.

Another patient was transported to an area hospital by ground.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if police were looking for a suspect or suspects.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.  

First published on April 16, 2024 / 3:12 PM EDT

