Medley explosion, fire that killed 2 under investigation

MIAMI - The massive fire, which started with an explosion at Laurie's Trailer Repair – a welding shop – in Medley, is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Investigators from both agencies were seen at the premises of the shop where two people were killed on Tuesday as a result of an explosion which also left two men critically injured who were transported to Jackson Memorial hospital. A third person was treated at the scene and then released.

On Wednesday, utility workers were also at the sight fixing power lines that caught fire the day of the tragedy.

The explosion caught on surveillance video from a Ring camera, less than a mile away led to a massive fire that burned several vehicles at the shop located at the 11300 block of N.W. South River Drive around 8:40 a.m.

Sources revealed the two fatal victims were not employees, but were clients.

"You're sad, you know… they were good guys!" said James Harris, who said he knew two men who perished because they shared workspace together.

According to Harris, he recognized the fuel tanker on the video of the fire as his neighbors.

"They were like a startup company, that's how I met them a few months ago, they just started."

Locally, the tragedy is now being handled by Miami-Dade County Police Department who said that for now, they were not providing any additional information, as the case remains under investigation.