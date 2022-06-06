Mechanics working overtime as water-damaged vehicles roll in after weekend of torrential downpours

MIAMI – The storms may have passed but the problems remain. Mechanics have their work cut out for them as thousands of people are bringing in vehicles with water damage.

You could lose count trying to keep track of the number of cars underwater, stalled out or being towed away after this weekend's downpour drenched South Florida.

"You might be fine today but tomorrow you could start having electrical problems, body control module problems. Windows won't go up or down, lights won't work," explained Gamal Baez, the owner of Champion Auto Clinic.

Most of the issues are electrical but mechanics say there are bigger problems too. Some of the cars he's seeing need engines replaced. Baez says anytime there is a severe storm, he knows they're going to be busy.

Richard Peercy's flight to Miami International was diverted to Orlando Friday evening. He was stuck through torrential downpours and flooded roadways to get to Miami.

"It was scary. We didn't want to get stuck. I'd see other cars getting stuck and we didn't have much of a choice, we were boxed in at the time," said Peercy.

"We've never seen this much rain," said another family in town from Colorado.

Luis Ortiz said they're happy they were in a rental car this weekend and not their own vehicle.

"Especially with the rain, too, everybody is driving in the middle of the road," says Ortiz

"Most of the water damage comes from the water filter from the intake and then it goes inside the engine," explained Baez.

Baez said some of his clients are lucky and are only facing minor electrical issues.

"We've gotten a lot of electrical work today. Two alternators, two headlights."

But for others, there is major engine damage.

"That could be about $15,000," Baez explained, while working on a BMW engine.

The number one piece of advice Baez has for the rest of rainy season is to avoid driving in torrential rainstorms or through sitting water.