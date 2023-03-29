MDPD: Woman operated unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery recovery home

MIAMI - A woman is facing serious charges Wednesday after Miami-Dade police said she operated a post-cosmetic surgery home/assisted living facility without a license.

Investigators said they received a tip that a post-surgery patient "may be held against her will at a residence" located in the 7700 block of NW 7 Street.

When detectives arrived, they said they discovered a fully operational unlicensed recovery home/assisted living facility.

Police said Maidelys Sanchez, 38, granted them consent to enter the home, where they observed eight women in different stages of post-operative recovery.

"Three employees were also interviewed and they stated that they were paid in cash by Maidelys Sanchez. She was placed under arrest and charged accordingly. Investigators from the Illegal Dumping Unit were summoned to dispose of all bio-hazard waste," authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.