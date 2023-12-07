MDPD: Struggle over bottle leads to shooting outside NW Miami-Dade liquor store

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police said a struggle over a bottle led to a liquor store clerk being shot Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Jensen's Liquor store located at 790 N. Miami Avenue.

Police said the subject entered the store to make a return and when it was denied, he grabbed a bottle without paying for it and as he attempted to flee the store, a clerk tried to retrieve it and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle outside the store, the subject shot the clerk in the abdomen, according to police.

The subject then got on a blue bike and fled the area, police said.

The clerk was rushed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

CBS News Miami cameras showed at least one vehicle had been impacted by a bullet.

Police remind citizens that no amount of property is worth your life.

"This person is considered armed and dangerous," authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.