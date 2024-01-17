MDPD officer rushed to hospital after being involved in hit-and-run

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer had to be rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after being involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened on Coral Way and 72nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle took off, but was later arrested at his home.

CBS News Miami cameras showed heavy damage to the front of the police cruiser.