Watch CBS News
Local News

MDPD: Man faces charges in $1 million counterfeit cigar label, retail theft scheme

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say a man is facing charges for what they said was his participation in the ongoing theft of retail goods and the sale of counterfeit cigar boxes and labels.

Police said Jorge Gomero, 52, is a member of a group of individuals who have been stealing "over the counter" health, beauty supplies and clothing from major retailers. 

Authorities said those individuals were seen bringing garbage bags full of stolen merchandise into Gomero's business, where he would resell the items. 

A search warrant of Gomero's business was conducted and over $28,000 worth of merchandise was identified and recovered by representatives from major area retailers. 

Police said during the search warrant, detectives located 4,499 counterfeit cigar boxes and several thousand counterfeit cigar labels. 

The boxes and labels were determined to have a calculated value of approximately $1,124,750, according to police. 

Detectives said Gomero took orders for these boxes and labels from individuals who intended to use them to sell counterfeit cigars as authentic products. 

Gomero was arrested and charged with grand theft and counterfeiting private labels.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 6:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.