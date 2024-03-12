MDPD: Man faces charges in $1 million counterfeit cigar label, retail theft scheme

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say a man is facing charges for what they said was his participation in the ongoing theft of retail goods and the sale of counterfeit cigar boxes and labels.

Police said Jorge Gomero, 52, is a member of a group of individuals who have been stealing "over the counter" health, beauty supplies and clothing from major retailers.

Authorities said those individuals were seen bringing garbage bags full of stolen merchandise into Gomero's business, where he would resell the items.

A search warrant of Gomero's business was conducted and over $28,000 worth of merchandise was identified and recovered by representatives from major area retailers.

Police said during the search warrant, detectives located 4,499 counterfeit cigar boxes and several thousand counterfeit cigar labels.

The boxes and labels were determined to have a calculated value of approximately $1,124,750, according to police.

Detectives said Gomero took orders for these boxes and labels from individuals who intended to use them to sell counterfeit cigars as authentic products.

Gomero was arrested and charged with grand theft and counterfeiting private labels.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.