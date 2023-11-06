MDPD investigates fatal dispute between tenant, landlord in Homestead

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a homicide in Homestead involving a tenant and a landlord.

Police said it started as a dispute Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 100 block of 7th Street.

Arriving officers said they confronted a subject, who had barricaded himself.

Eventually, the Homestead police tactical team entered the location and they observed a person lying on the floor.

The subject was taken into custody after police deployed a Taser.

Authorities said both the subject and victim were transported to a local hospital where the victim later died.

The subject remains hospitalized as of Monday evening.

No other details were released by police.