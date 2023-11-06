MDPD investigates fatal dispute between tenant, landlord in Homestead
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a homicide in Homestead involving a tenant and a landlord.
Police said it started as a dispute Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 100 block of 7th Street.
Arriving officers said they confronted a subject, who had barricaded himself.
Eventually, the Homestead police tactical team entered the location and they observed a person lying on the floor.
The subject was taken into custody after police deployed a Taser.
Authorities said both the subject and victim were transported to a local hospital where the victim later died.
The subject remains hospitalized as of Monday evening.
No other details were released by police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.