MDPD investigates fatal dispute between tenant, landlord in Homestead

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a homicide in Homestead involving a tenant and a landlord. 

Police said it started as a dispute Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 100 block of 7th Street. 

Arriving officers said they confronted a subject, who had barricaded himself.  

Eventually, the Homestead police tactical team entered the location and they observed a person lying on the floor. 

The subject was taken into custody after police deployed a Taser.

Authorities said both the subject and victim were transported to a local hospital where the victim later died. 

The subject remains hospitalized as of Monday evening.  

No other details were released by police. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 8:37 PM EST

