MDPD investigates body found in SW Miami-Dade canal

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation in Southwest Miami Wednesday afternoon after a body was found floating in a canal.

Police said they received the call shortly after 1 p.m. about a body floating in a canal in the area of 8th Street and 137th Avenue.

Authorities said an adult male had been declared dead at the scene.  

Images from Chopper 4 showed police investigators walking around the wooded area along the canal.   

Homicide detectives are investigating this as an undetermined death at this time.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.   

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news, everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 4:55 PM EDT

