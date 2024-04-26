MDPD salutes oldest living retired officer on his 99th birthday

MIAMI - The oldest living retired Miami-Dade police officer is now 99 years old and he's still living in the neighborhood where he served.

On Friday, Miami-Dade police officers turned out in droves for a drive-by salute to celebrate George Gibson's 99th birthday.

Gibson served for more than 40 years, from 1956 to until the late 90s.

"My career started back in the 50s when so many problems were going on," Gibson recalled. "There was discrimination of black and white. The black community had no black officers. I was one of the first black officers to serve."

He says he has no regrets and would sign up to do it all over again.

Gibson's career choice deeply impacted his life, both professionally and personally.

"I met my wife Doris in 1957 when I went on a call to the house where she lived," Gibson explained. "She had sprained her ankle. I gave her some first-aid treatment for the ankle. And from that day we started to date."

Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Rosanna Cordero-Stutz was among the many well-wishers at Gibson's celebration Friday in Richmond Heights.

"He had a reputation for being a sassy officer, but he worked well with the community. He really embodied what it is to do community policing. He grew up in this neighborhood and he served in this neighborhood," she said. "To have lived a career in law enforcement and make it to 99 years old is a blessing."

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association sponsored the festivities, which included a visit from the Mounted Patrol and dozens of motormen, as well as, a cake shaped like Gibson's badge.

And the retired officer seemed to enjoy it all.

"I'm really blessed," Gibson said. "I feel good."