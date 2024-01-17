Watch: MDPD bodycam video shows Donna Adelson's arrest at MIA over murder-for-hire killing

MIAMI - A newly surfaced police bodycam video shows the arrest of Donna Adelson last November at Miami International Airport as she was ready to fly to Vietnam.

Adelson, 73, is the mother-in-law of murdered Florida State University law professor Dan Markell.

Adelson and her husband were about to board a flight when she was taken into custody.

She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in connection with her ex-son-in-law's death a decade ago.

Recently, CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor sat down with Markel's mother.

"It's the worst thing in the world. It's the worst thing. And that's why I talk about grief," she said.

Ruth Markel talks more about how she sees her son's legacy and why she considers him the invisible victim.

