MDFR rescues 7 divers stranded in the ocean off Government Cut

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Missing divers rescued
Missing divers rescued 00:22

MIAMI – Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raced to save missing divers off Government Cut. Officials say they heard the distress call and used the coordinates given to search the area. The seven divers were located about 6 miles offshore. They were then brought onboard the fire boat and taken to land. No one was hurt.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 1:43 PM

