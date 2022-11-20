MDFR rescues 7 divers stranded in the ocean off Government Cut
MIAMI – Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raced to save missing divers off Government Cut. Officials say they heard the distress call and used the coordinates given to search the area. The seven divers were located about 6 miles offshore. They were then brought onboard the fire boat and taken to land. No one was hurt.
