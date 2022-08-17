Watch CBS News
MDC Kendall Campus lockdown lifted, person briefly detained

By CBS Miami Team

Lockdown at MDC Kendall Campus lifted
MIAMI - A perceived threat caused a person to be temporarily detained and Miami Dade College Kendall Campus to be placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning. 

Police said a third party called them saying they had seen someone walking around campus wearing a bulletproof vest and a rifle. 

A public information officer from the college would later say that someone spotted someone riding a bike and carrying a backpack, with the handle sticking out of the bag. The man was stopped, but no firearm was found in the backpack. 

That person was questioned and then released.  

Miami-Dade police had placed the campus on lockdown while they investigated.

August 17, 2022

