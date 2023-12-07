McDonald's is opening a new chain called CosMc's. Here are the locations and menu.

A first look at the McDonald's concept CosMc's A first look at the McDonald's concept CosMc's 00:28

McDonald's said it is opening a new chain called CosMc's that will focus on coffee and other drinks, a step that is viewed as a challenge to Starbucks and Dunkin' as the fast-food giant seeks to boost afternoon sales.

The company said it will open its first CosMc's location in Illinois this month, with plans to open additional restaurants in 2024.

The rationale for the restaurant stems for the growing demand for an "afternoon beverage pick-me-up occasion," a $100 billion market where McDonald's currently isn't a strong presence, said McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, speaking at an investor presentation on Wednesday. The new chain will allow the company to create customized beverages that are difficult for McDonald's restaurants to create, he added.

CosMc's concept is "what would happen if a McDonald's character from the 1980s that was part alien, part surfer, part robot" opened a restaurant in 2023, Kempczinski added.

What's on CosMc's menu?

The chain will include new customizable drinks and McDonald's favorites like the Egg McMuffin, the CEO noted.

Some of the coffee drinks that will be offered include a churro frappe, a s'mores cold brew and a tumeric-spiced latte, according to the company. CosMc's will also sell non-coffee beverages, including a sour cherry energy burst, a blackberry mint green tea and a popping pear slush.

CosMC's coffee drink options will include a churro frappe, s'mores cold brew and tumeric-spiced latte. Non-coffee beverages include a sour cherry energy burst, blackberry mint green tea and popping pear slush. McDonald's

The chain will also offer "sweet and savory treats," Kempczinski said. These include a spicy queso sandwich, a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, pretzel bites and caramel fudge brownies.

What kind of drink customizations will it have?

McDonald's said CosMc's will offer customizations including popping boba, flavor syrups and energy and Vitamin C shots.

Where are CosMc's locations?

The first location will be in Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, with about 10 additional locations set to open in Texas in 2024, Kempczinski told investors.

It's not clear yet whether CosMc's will expand beyond that. The company said it will study the results for at least a year before determining whether to add more locations.

Is McDonald's adding more of its own restaurants?

Yes, McDonald's plans to open about 10,000 new stores worldwide by 2027 in what it anticipates will be the "fastest period of growth" in its 60-year history, the company said Wednesday.

That comes as same-store sales jumped 8.1% in the third quarter, pushing the chain to speed up the pace of its restaurant openings.

—With reporting by the Associated Press.