Police: McArthur High lockdown lifted, report of possible threat unfounded

FORT LAUDERDALE - There was a large police presence at McArthur High in Hollywood early Friday afternoon as the school was placed on lockdown.

It was later determined the report of a possible threat was unfounded.

At least a dozen Hollywood police officers were sent to the school. Chopper4 overhead spotted officers entering the campus with their guns drawn.

They went building to building and several officers were seen entering portable classrooms.  

Pines Boulevard in front of the school was closed to traffic.

The school district said in a statement that:

"Law enforcement is currently at the school after a call was received alerting of a possible emergency incident on campus.

McArthur High and West Hollywood Elementary School are on Lockdown status while police investigate."

Just after 2 p.m., Hollywood police said there was no threat. By 2:30 p.m., students were being dismissed on a staggered schedule, according to the school district.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 1:42 PM

