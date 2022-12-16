Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces expansion of Emergency Rental Assistance Program

MIAMI - More help is on the way for struggling renters in Miami-Dade.

On Friday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) as a major step in the rollout of her HOMES Plan.

The mayor's HOMES Plan was approved in the 2022-23 annual County budget as part of a historic investment of $500 million to tackle the affordability crisis and ensure all families can continue to live and work in the county.

The mayor said for county residents to thrive they must be able to afford to live there. Levine Cava said that is why she declared an affordability crisis last April and moved quickly to create solutions to help. She said ERAP has been one of the most successful tools they've had.

"ERAP helps renters with issues ranging from past due rent to utility payments, relocation assistance, and increase of rent up to 30 percent for a period of three months.

So far, more than $138 million has been distributed to help keep over 21,000 families in their homes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These figures make our ERAP program one of the most successful in the entire nation, one of the top five," said Levine Cava. "Our distribution of these funds has been so successful that we were able to apply and receive additional federal funds so we can help more of our Miami-Dade County residents and protect more renters."

The mayor said as the price of housing continues to skyrocket, one of the goals in the HOMES plan was to expand the ERAP program.

"At my request and the approval of the county commission a full eight million dollars additionally was put into the fund for ERAP so we could help a greater group of hard-working families," said Levine Cava. "So in addition to the federal guidelines, thanks to these dollars we are expanding the ERAP program to more of our residents so they can stay in their homes."

The additional funding means expansion of eligibility, from 80 percent of the area medium income, which is the federal standard, up to 140 percent of the median income. That means renters making up to $96,000 dollars a year could now be eligible if they cannot afford to stay in their homes. The eligibility is also expanded for families who make more than $100,000 a year.

