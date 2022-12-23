Massive winter storm disrupts last-minute holiday deliveries

MIAMI - If you're hoping that your last-minute Christmas gift will arrive on time, you may be out of luck.

The US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx are warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.

"FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States," the company said in a statement Friday morning. "FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability."

FedEx told US customers that packages expected to be delivered Friday or Saturday could be delayed. UPS said its delays may be somewhat more localized.

"Significant weather events across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Rockford, Illinois," said UPS. "As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected."