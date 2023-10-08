Massive Hindu temple finally completed in Robbinsville, New Jersey

World's largest Hindu temple outside of India opens in New Jersey World's largest Hindu temple outside of India opens in New Jersey 00:53

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. -- The world's largest Hindu temple outside of India now stands in Central New Jersey.

Its opening Sunday was marked by a grand dedication ceremony.

The Akshardham is the second biggest Hindu temple on Earth.

The massive stone structure in Mercer County took more than 10 years to build and spans more than 183 acres.

During Sunday's dedication ceremony video, the temple elaborated on all of the work that made the awe-inspiring structure possible.

"Over 1.9 million cubic feet of stone were extracted from quarries from around the world. Thousands of containers were shipped to India, where skilled artisans used the ancient Indian form of carving to turn lifeless blocks of stone into works of art," the video stated.

More than 12,000 volunteers contributed millions of hours to build the temple.