Firefighters battle heavy fire in Hialeah, black smoke seen for miles

MIAMI - Thick black smoke from burning cars and other items at a Hialeah auto parts yard could be seen for miles on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire erupted at the Rastro Coco Auto Part yard in the 5100 block of E 10th Court. This is in an industrial section of east Hialeah, but there are some homes in the area.

The fire quickly spread across the yard, engulfing everything in its path.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from SR 826 and SR 836.

Dozens of Hialeah and Miami-Dade firefighters attacked the blaze from the ground and from above by using ladder trucks. Streets in the surrounding area have been closed to traffic.