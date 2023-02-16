Massive fire burns at central Florida nursery

MIAMI - A massive fire raged Thursday morning at a nursery in Osceola County.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at Nursery Supplies Inc.

An Osceola fire official said at least 2 acres of pallets holding thousands of plastic pots were ablaze. Fire crews have been stationed to slow the fire, but because of the area and the product burning there are many challenges, the official said.

The Orange County hazmat team is monitoring air quality, but no evacuations of nearby homes or businesses have been ordered.

No injuries have been reported.