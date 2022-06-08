Massage therapist accused of sexual assaulting male client

MIAMI - A massage therapist is behind bars Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting another man.

It happened back in October 2021.

Miami-Dade police said Victor Manuel Martin was working as a massage therapist on the Soothe app, which allows users to request services at their homes.

The victim told police he fell asleep at one point during the massage, but woke up to Martin performing oral sex without his consent.

He then ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, demanding Martin leave.

Martin was arrested just after midnight.