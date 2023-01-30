9 injured in Lakeland drive-by shooting, 2 in critical condition
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Nine people were hurt, two of them critically, when gunfire broke out Monday afternoon in Lakeland, police said.
Chief Sam Taylor held a news conference to address the shooting.
He said officers were called to Iowa Avenue N. and Plum Street at about 3:45 p.m.
Authorities said this was a drive-by shooting. They said four people inside a car fired guns.
Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.
When responding officers arrived, they found the victims, police said.
Lakeland is located between Orlando and Tampa and sits largely along Interstate 4 in Central Florida. It's the site for the corporate headquarters for Publix.
Authorities are searching for the suspects.
