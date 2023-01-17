Mass shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce

MIAMI - Eight people were injured in a shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce.

The gunfire erupted at a car show and a block party celebrating the holiday.

"The first two shots were bang, bang, but then it started getting mulitple shots and then about 1,500 people started running. I witnessed two people got (sic) shot," said Charlie Frank Matthews.

Investigators said it happened after two groups of people got into an argument.

"Deputies did start to render aid to multiple people. There were people were in the crowd rendering aid as well and there were some people were loading people up in cars and taking them to the hospital as well," said St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

According to a flyer promoting the event, there was a deejay, a car show, and activities for the whole family, including children.

All of the people who were shot are adults, one is in critical condition.

"It's sad that during a celebration for someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence," said Hester.

More than a thousand people attended the event which turned into chaos after the gunfire. Four other people, including a child, were hurt trying to escape the gun violence.

So far, no one is in custody.