Man finds $100,000 winning lottery ticket days before it expired, thanks to wife's reminder

BOSTON - A West Roxbury man is lucky in love - and the lottery.

John Butler claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash prize just 11 days before it would have expired, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

He had bought the ticket nearly a year ago before a trip to Florida, and put it in a drawer where it stayed forgotten for months. Fortunately, his wife mentioned that she saw a news story about an unclaimed Mass Cash prize. Butler searched his house, and found the ticket matching all five numbers.

"We are thrilled that Mr. Butler's wife saw the Lottery announcement in the news about the unclaimed ticket! What a great reminder to keep your tickets in a safe place and always make sure to check them," Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement.

$100,000 MASS CASH WINNER FOUND! Last week, we posted about a $100,000 Mass Cash prize nearing expiration, and now this West Roxbury resident has claimed it! Read the full details at https://t.co/NdF9M4OW6P pic.twitter.com/qBYniBTHMk — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) March 7, 2023

Butler bought the ticket at a Star Market in Dedham. He plans to spend the winnings on home improvements.

Lottery players in Massachusetts have one year to claim their prizes before they expire, or else it goes back to the state.