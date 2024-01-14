Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Day of Service draws dozens of volunteers in Miami

MIAMI — A large group of volunteers is doing good for Martin Luther King Weekend.

"This is our day of service," Deborah Dorsett with the Greater Miami Service Corp said. "We know who Martin Luther King was to our communities, to the Civil Rights Movement, and we are continuing his legacy today by refreshing and renewing the Martin Luther King Boulevard that's named in his honor."

The 100-plus volunteers spent the day painting public benches, planting pretty plants, and picking up trash along MLK Boulevard.

"Over 100 individuals who have registered to participate in this event, which I think is phenomenal," Dorsett said, "and, it just is a testament of our community's willingness to give back and to serve."

The group of volunteers divided and conquered, working on different sections of MLK Boulevard spanning miles.

"This area is historic of course for the City of Miami, and it's an older area," Yvette Harrell with Commissioner Christine King's office said, "and of course it deserves revitalization, and so one of the things that we're doing is to aid in that process, we recognize as Dr. Martin Luther King said that every man can be great because every man can serve.

Groups participating in the day of service included the Greater Miami Service Corps, City Of Miami, Chairwoman Christine King, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter, Miami-dade County Community Action and Human Services Department.

This is the third year in a row that this day of service is happening, and these organizations said it keeps on growing and getting bigger so they will continue to do it every single year.