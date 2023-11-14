Marlins' Skip Schumaker named 2023 National League Manager of the Year

MIAMI - Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has been selected as the 2023 National League Manager of the Year in his first season managing the club.

Schumaker, 43, is the fourth Marlins manager to earn the honor.

Schumaker also becomes the 10th manager in MLB history to be named Manager of the Year in his first full season at the helm.

The 11-year MLB veteran and two-time World Series champion brought the club its fourth Postseason appearance in club history and first in a full season since 2003 as he guided his team to an 84-78 record this season.

The 2023 Marlins set a franchise record for wins prior to the All-Star break and finished the season matching the fourth-most wins in 31 years of Marlins baseball to secure the second National League Wild Card seed.