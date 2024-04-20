Marlins lefty A.J. Puk lands on injured list with shoulder fatigue

Miami Marlins starting pitcher A.J. Puk winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, April 19, 2024, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

The Miami Marlins placed left-hander A.J. Puk on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with left shoulder fatigue.

Puk was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in three innings during an 8-3 loss at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. That was Puk's first big league start since April 9 after he was slowed by an illness.

He is 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA in four starts this season.

"A.J.'s been dealing with a little bit since the cramping in the hand and grip issues he had a few games ago," manager Skip Schumaker said. "It really didn't get back on track, so we had a conversation with him last night and today. He feels like this isn't going to be too long of a stint and the conversation moving forward and what exactly that means for him, we'll have internal discussions about that."

Puk, who turns 29 on Thursday, worked as a reliever in his first four years in the majors, going 13-11 with a 3.72 ERA in 142 outings.

Miami also is playing without starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara (Tommy John surgery), Eury Pérez (Tommy John surgery) and Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) because of injuries.

The Marlins also brought up right-hander Kyle Tyler from Triple-A Jacksonville before Saturday's split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Left-hander Josh Simpson (left elbow ulnar neuritis) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Right-hander Roddery Muñoz was added as Miami's 27th man for the doubleheader. The Cubs recalled left-hander Luke Little from Triple-A Iowa as their 27th man.

