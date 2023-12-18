Watch CBS News
Marlins food giveaway helps many have enough through new year

Marlins food giveaway helps many have enough through new year
Marlins food giveaway helps many have enough through new year 01:57

MIAMI - This year's annual Marlins food giveaway is the big food relief that is helping many have enough food through the new year. The tradition is now in its sixth year.

"We appreciate we're getting something because the situation is very bad now," said Eric Arguallo, who mentioned the economy and the weather has been slowing down his income.

"I work construction but, you know, a lot of rain this week and there was no work," he said.

For workers like him, putting together a dinner can be stressful.

"Anything, depends on what I have," he told us.

He's like many Americans, according to the latest statistics from the USDA, nearly 13% of households in America were food insecure in 2022 at some point.

With spending often going up during the holidays, the next meal can be even harder to afford for families.

"We see some of the same people come through; we see some new faces," Caroline O'Connor, Marlins President of Business Operations said.

This year, the Miami Marlins Foundation, along with Tampa Electric Company served 400 families. Each bag with turkey and fixins will help make 5 to 10 meals.

"Onions, garlic, Sazon Goya, you name it," Luis Marte said.

And many, like Marte, could not be more grateful for this distribution. He looked forward to cooking all the bountiful food.

Jacqueline Quynh

First published on December 18, 2023 / 6:16 PM EST

