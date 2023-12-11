Marlins bring holiday cheer, smiles to children at loanDepot Park

MIAMI - A special day at loanDepot Park for a group of children who were all smiles when they were surprised by an all-star Marlins player who traded his jersey for the big red suit to spread much holiday cheer.

Christmas came early for a young group of students at loanDepot Park.

Marlins all-star pitcher Sandy Alcantara made a special appearance dressed up as Sandy Clause to surprise the kiddos with special gifts.

"A special moment for me and for them I'm happy to be here doing this for those kids," said Alcantara.

For Sandy and the Marlins Organization giving back to the community is what it's all about.

"The community is everything for a team, especially for the Marlins, because we are Spanish community, something special for all the kids who live around here" said Alcantara.

The gifts were also a generous donation from one of their partners who stepped in to spread holiday cheer.

"It's extremely touching seeing how happy they are how excited they are and you being able to play a small part in that it's super gratifying and I'm a big believer that I feel so much better to give than receive," said Juseff Pubchara with AMG Accident Medical Group.

And of course, there can't be a Marlins event without Billie the Marlin who traded his jersey for the big red suit.

And there were other famous faces like Mr. Red a local comedian who also came out to share laughs.

And to help to kiddos build gingerbread houses before they hit the field for yummy snacks and of course their presents. Priceless memories they will never forget.

It is so great to see the smiles on the little ones and to see Sandy out there with them. As many of you know he had surgery more than 2 months ago but told us rehab is going well and can't wait to be back in 2025.