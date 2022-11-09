Maria Salazar, Annette Taddeo battle for US House seat

MIAMI -- After a pitched battle to flip a red seat blue, incumbent Maria Salazar was leading challenger Annette Taddeo in early voting returns Tuesday night.

With 89 percent of the votes counted, Salazar had garnered 113,510, or 57 percent of the votes, to Taddeo, who had 85,764 or 43 percent of the votes.

The race was marked by heavy political spending as both candidates took to television airwaves to pitch their candidate as being a Socialist.