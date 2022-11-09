Watch CBS News
Politics

Maria Salazar, Annette Taddeo battle for US House seat

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- After a pitched battle to flip a red seat blue, incumbent Maria Salazar was leading challenger Annette Taddeo in early voting returns Tuesday night.

With 89 percent of the votes counted, Salazar had garnered 113,510, or 57 percent of the votes, to Taddeo, who had 85,764 or 43 percent of the votes.

The race was marked by heavy political spending as both candidates took to television airwaves to pitch their candidate as being a Socialist.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 8:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.