Margate police searching for missing man Gregory Whitney

FORT LAUDERDALE - Margate police have asked for help in finding a missing man who they say may be in need of assistance.

Gregory Whitney, 58, left his house on Tuesday in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. Before leaving, he texted his wife several times stating that he wanted to die.

While officers were on the scene, Whitney called his wife and said, "I'm going to kill someone tonight."

Police believe Whitney is armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.