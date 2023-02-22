Watch CBS News
Local News

Margate police searching for missing man Gregory Whitney

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Margate police asking for help in finding missing man Gregory Whitney
Margate police asking for help in finding missing man Gregory Whitney 00:29

FORT LAUDERDALE - Margate police have asked for help in finding a missing man who they say may be in need of assistance.

Gregory Whitney, 58, left his house on Tuesday in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. Before leaving, he texted his wife several times stating that he wanted to die.

While officers were on the scene, Whitney called his wife and said, "I'm going to kill someone tonight."

Police believe Whitney is armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.